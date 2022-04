NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins closed out the regular season in uneventful fashion, falling 5-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road.

With both teams resting most of their star players, Trent Frederic and Jake DeBrusk scored the only two goals for the B’s on Friday night.

The Bruins head to Raleigh on Monday to face the Carolina Hurricanes to kick off the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

