Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm Has Great Answer For Adjusting To Boston Weather

When a new player comes to Boston from a warmer climate, we always want to know how they adjust to what can be unpredictable weather in New England.

Just look at Garrett Richards when he pitched for the Red Sox last season and revealed he never had a coat before the 2021 Major League Baseball campaign.

Hampus Lindholm, who played his entire nine-year NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks before being traded to the Boston Bruins at this year’s trade deadline, now calls the East Coast home and endures much colder weather than he’s been used to.

But if you ask the defenseman, he’s not worried about how hot — or how cold for that matter — it is outside.

“I’m here to play hockey,” he told reporters after Tuesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, per team-provided audio. “I’m not here to get a good tan.”

Lindholm will return to the Bruins’ lineup Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers after missing Sunday’s win against the Montreal Canadiens.

Puck drop for Bruins-Panthers is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN+.

