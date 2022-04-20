Bruins Injuries: Latest On David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm, Linus Ullmark

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have been missing major contributors lately, with David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm and Linus Ullmark all sidelined with various injuries. But with the end of the regular season fast approaching, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy on Wednesday shared some positive updates.

All three players practiced Wednesday in Boston, Cassidy said, as seen in team-provided video. That means they could be candidates to play when the Bruins return home from their on-going road trip to host the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Ullmark, who took a shot to the facemask Thursday against the Ottawa Senators, has progressed the most of the three players. Cassidy seemed optimistic about a return.

“I believe Ullmark will definitely play this weekend if he has no setbacks today or tomorrow,” Cassidy said. “He’s the closest to getting back in.”

As for Pastrnak and Lindholm, Cassidy shared they are skating in “full sessions” in Boston but will need medical clearance to return to the ice, a decision the team is waiting on. Pastrnak has been out since April 4, while Lindholm suffered a lower-body injury April 5.

The Bruins are in Pittsburgh to face the Penguins on Thursday, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.