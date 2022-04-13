Bruins’ Marc McLaughlin Congratulates Jerry York Amid Retirement

Marc McLaughlin did not forget where he came from upon joining the Boston Bruins, as the Billerica, Mass., native was full of praise and admiration for his college head coach — Boston College legend Jerry York — amid his NHL call-up.
And when York announced his retirement Wednesday, McLaughlin was right there with more words of gratitude for the college hockey constant.
“Could not have asked for a better coach and role model over the past 4 years,” McLaughlin wrote on Twitter. “Honored to have played for Coach York!! Congrats on a legendary career!!”
York has served as the Eagles’ head coach for 28 seasons and has 50 collegiate seasons under his belt. The 75-year-old, a Boston College alumnus, steps away as the winningest head coach in NCAA hockey history.