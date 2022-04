NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins took a 2-1 lead against the St. Louis Blues in the first period thanks to the effort from rookie center Marc McLaughlin on Tuesday.

It was the North Billerica native’s second-career goal, set up by assists from defenseman Connor Clifton and center Erik Haula.

Haula tossed it out front and McLaughlin said 'don't mind if I do.' pic.twitter.com/ggCYeA5f3C — NESN (@NESN) April 12, 2022

The Bruins and Blues opened up the game with two quick goals in the first minute, McLaughlin kept the scoring going for Boston.