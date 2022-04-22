Bruins Mourn Death Of Guy Lafleur, Canadiens Legend/Hockey Hall Of Famer

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins share the hockey community’s sense of loss, following the death of Guy Lafleur.

The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday the legendary right wing has died at age 70. Lafleur helped Montreal win the Stanley Cup in 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978 and 1979 and was one of the NHL’s premier players in the 1970s and 1980s.

Although Lafleur’s brilliance helped Montreal stop the Bruins’ would-be dynasty of the early 1970s in its tracks, Boston sent condolences to its northern rival after his death.

“The Bruins join the hockey world in mourning the passing of Canadiens legend and Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur,” the B’s wrote in a tweet. “Our condolences go out to his family, friends, and the entire Montreal organization.”

Lafleur scored 560 goals, totaled 793 assists and racked up 1,353 points during his 17-year NHL career.

In addition to those five Stanley Cup triumphs, he was a two-time Hart Trophy winner (as NHL MVP), won five Art Ross Trophies (as top scorer) and earned six All-Star selections. The Hockey Hall of Fame enshrined Lafleur into its ranks in 1988.