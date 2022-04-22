Bruins Notes: Boston Looks To Bounce Back In Time For Playoff Run

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ two-game winning streak was snapped on Thursday in a loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-0.

The Bruins offense could not find the back of the net at PPG Paints Arena, despite the B’s outshooting Pittsburgh 52-32. Penguins leading goal-scorer Jake Guentzel tallied a hat trick, scoring his first goal at the 7:49 mark in the first period. The goal came after Jeremy Swayman made a save off of a Chad Ruhwedel shot. The Penguins took advantage of a quick line change and Guentzel blasted a shot past Swayman.

“We knew they’d be good in the first, and they were. The start in the second was excellent,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It was a nice play. I think it was Jake (DeBrusk) to (Brad Marchand). It was a big time save, and they come down. You have a breakdown. A forward doesn’t walk the lane or just a step behind, and that’s the save you need in this type of game.

“We didn’t get it. From there, I thought we pushed a little bit, but that was a game-changing moment at each end, and give their guy credit, made a lot of good stops. We need to finish better. We’ve been struggling to score here the last little bit and got away with it the last few games. Played good defensively and got the saves tonight, we didn’t.”

The Bruins attempted to make a comeback in the second period, as they outshot the Penguins 19-12. However, the Penguins recorded their first shot on goal in the second period, and it was Jason Zucker who added to the Penguins’ lead. Later in the second period, Guentzel scored his second goal of the night.

“They stretched the zone on us a couple times, and we knew that. That’s what’s disappointing,” Cassidy said. “Even the first goal, obviously, we have to be better, but we’re in between an D-line change, and all of a sudden, Guentzel’s behind us. And the next one, we talk about three high in the neutral zone, and our forwards are a step behind and they’re in all alone.

“Those are grade A chances. I don’t believe we got any of those things, that I can recall. Later on, maybe. Borderline, one but not clean like that. They did a good job keeping us to the outside. We got a lot of shots on net. I thought they kept the front of their net clean on the original shot a lot. We were able to generate some rebound chances, eventually, but not the screens probably as much as we’d like. That first 10 minutes or the first five, six minutes could have changed the complexion of the game.”