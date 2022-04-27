Bruins Notes: Boston’s Defense Helps Preserve Win Over Panthers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins faced a tough challenge against the top team in the NHL, but they passed in front of the TD Garden faithful with a 4-2 victory on Tuesday night.

The Florida Panthers came into Tuesday’s matchup with the best offense in the NHL, averaging 4.14 goals per game. That top offense got going with a Gustav Forsling goal at the 8:00 mark in the first period.

The Bruins responded in style scoring two goals in six seconds. Erik Haula scored his 18th goal of the year after a brilliant passing sequence from David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall. Boston then forced a turnover, and Hall scored his 19th goal of the year after blasting an open shot past Sergei Bobrovsky.

The Panthers capped off a high-scoring first period with a goal in the closing seconds. The goal marked an issue the Bruins have been trying to figure out as Boston is tied for second in the league in most goals given up in the final minute (27). Another worrying trend for the Bruins is their power play. They were 0-for-3 on Tuesday making them 0-36 since their last power play goal.

Jake DeBrusk scored what would be the winning goal in the second period. DeBrusk’s goal came off a rebound after a quick Brad Marchand shot. In the final minutes of the third period, the Panthers pulled Bobrovsky, and it opened up an opportunity for Marchand to score his 32nd goal of the year. Patrice Bergeron had a shot at an empty-net goal, but Bergeron passed it off to Marchand.

“Certainly in the first period, they got some good looks,” Cassidy said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “A couple of breakdowns, a couple of nice plays they made. Maybe we could have managed the puck better here or there, but at the end of the day, the whole picture, especially the third period, you’re protecting a one-goal lead.

“We gave up maybe one or two chances. So that’s good. They didn’t look like, to me, they had their usual jump tonight for whatever reason. We got to take our share credit for getting in their way and might have been just one of those nights, but I certainly liked the way our team performed.”