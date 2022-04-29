Bruins Notes: Boston’s Offense Shows Out As Playoffs Draw Near

The Boston Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Thursday night in their regular-season home finale. The B’s offense led by Patrice Bergeron’s hat trick owned the day filled with many honors.
Bergeron not only potted a hat trick, but he also scored his 400th career goal. The captain reflected on his career milestone revealing whether or not he knew he had a chance at the feat going into Thursday’s game.
To be honest, not really,” Bergeron said to NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Someone told me, the last time I scored a goal in Montreal, I was at (3)97, so that’s the only reason why I knew. That being said, 400 with the Bruins, I think that’s the one thing that I take out of that I’m very proud of. A team loyal to me since the beginning, it’s been special, happy to be able to do that with them.”
Bergeron got the Bruins going after a scoreless first period. He scored two goals in the second period and capped off the Boston’s night scoring the 5th goal against the Sabres. The goal came late at the 17:47 mark in the third period.
“I said, ‘Listen, if it doesn’t happen here quick, let’s get off. We don’t want to wear you out, and there’s two minutes to go left in the game.’ It happened quick, happy for him, good for him,” Bruce Cassidy said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.
Before the game, goaltender Jeremy Swayman was honored with NESN’s 7th Player Award, and longtime Bruins trainer Don DelNegro was honored by past and present players in honor of his retirement.
“He means a lot,” Bergeron said. “He’s been here since the beginning for me. I’ll miss him, for sure. We’re all gonna miss him. Everything that he’s done, his dedication, his work ethic to the organization, to us players making sure he was always putting the human being in front of the hockey player. Speaks volumes of who he is as a person. We’ll miss laughs, all the good jokes and bad jokes, but that being said, an amazing guy, and he’ll be missed. But it’s well deserved, and hopefully, happy retirement to him.”
Goaltender Linus Ullmark earned his first shutout with the Bruins this season. He saved 37 shots that went his way. The Bruins also finally got a weight off their chest scoring not one but two power play goals. Boston was 0-for-39 since their last power play goal.
“It caught my eye that we scored,” Cassidy said. “It’s been a long time. Can’t believe Pasta’s in the second period didn’t (go in). I just thought, maybe it’s not meant to be until the next night, but they made a good play in the entry. It was close to offside, and then the second, I think Buffalo — in the past, we’ve been able to get to the front of the net, get some chances that way. (Haula) was there, and we got rewarded. We didn’t need the goals, but we don’t need to be talking about it forever. So it’s good to get them out the way.”
The Bruins play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday in the final game of the regular season. There are various scenarios that can happen to determine who Boston will play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but Cassidy isn’t looking that far ahead.
“We watched Tampa, only because that’s the only team we can catch, for curiosity and some of the work we’re doing already, trying to get out in front of it,” Cassidy said. “We started a bit with Carolina (Hurricanes) thinking, okay, we got our work done for Buffalo. Toronto hasn’t played, so we’re up to speed there.
“Let’s look at some Carolina stuff, so now that might change, and I don’t know what Toronto will do tomorrow now with the potential of them playing us. You gotta be careful what you wish for. Other teams will be happy to pick their poison. I think you’re getting a tough matchup no matter. Every team probably handles it differently. Like we’ve said (in) our case, let’s be playing our best hockey when we can and being health, try to manage your workload for your players that play a lot. We’re sticking to that plan right now.”
The Bruins will play their regular-season finale at Scotiabank Arena against the Maple Leafs. The game will be broadcast on NESN+ and will include an hour of pregame coverage starting at 6:00 p.m. ET.