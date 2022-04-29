Bruins Notes: Boston’s Offense Shows Out As Playoffs Draw Near

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Thursday night in their regular-season home finale. The B’s offense led by Patrice Bergeron’s hat trick owned the day filled with many honors.

Bergeron not only potted a hat trick, but he also scored his 400th career goal. The captain reflected on his career milestone revealing whether or not he knew he had a chance at the feat going into Thursday’s game.

To be honest, not really,” Bergeron said to NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Someone told me, the last time I scored a goal in Montreal, I was at (3)97, so that’s the only reason why I knew. That being said, 400 with the Bruins, I think that’s the one thing that I take out of that I’m very proud of. A team loyal to me since the beginning, it’s been special, happy to be able to do that with them.”

Bergeron got the Bruins going after a scoreless first period. He scored two goals in the second period and capped off the Boston’s night scoring the 5th goal against the Sabres. The goal came late at the 17:47 mark in the third period.

“I said, ‘Listen, if it doesn’t happen here quick, let’s get off. We don’t want to wear you out, and there’s two minutes to go left in the game.’ It happened quick, happy for him, good for him,” Bruce Cassidy said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Before the game, goaltender Jeremy Swayman was honored with NESN’s 7th Player Award, and longtime Bruins trainer Don DelNegro was honored by past and present players in honor of his retirement.

“He means a lot,” Bergeron said. “He’s been here since the beginning for me. I’ll miss him, for sure. We’re all gonna miss him. Everything that he’s done, his dedication, his work ethic to the organization, to us players making sure he was always putting the human being in front of the hockey player. Speaks volumes of who he is as a person. We’ll miss laughs, all the good jokes and bad jokes, but that being said, an amazing guy, and he’ll be missed. But it’s well deserved, and hopefully, happy retirement to him.”