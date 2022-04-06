Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Claims Team Wore Down Vs. Red Wings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins fell to the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Tuesday, the second night of a back-to-back.

At one point it looked as if the Bruins might coast to a win, taking an early 2-0 lead in the first period. Unfortunately for the B’s, the tides eventually turned.

“We fueled their push a little bit, at the end of the day, they had their push in the second and we just didn’t get the stop,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said in a team-provided video. “We didn’t get any saves when we needed, we broke down. We had some defensemen that got beat one-on-one, that mismanaged pucks. They just need to be better in this situation, but there’s a few rebounds there, puck plays that caused some problems for us as well.”

Cassidy did not elaborate on why he thought the Bruins’ play declined on Tuesday, but fatigue and injuries almost certainly played a part.

Here are more notes from Bruins-Red Wings:

— One night after forwards David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic went down, defenseman Hampus Lindholm left due to a lower-body injury.

“I don’t think it’s serious but you don’t know better until you get better information,” Cassidy said. He explained that Lindholm will likely have more testing done Wednesday.