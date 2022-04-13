Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Critical Of B’s After Dropping Lead Vs. Blues

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Bruins fell to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at TD Garden, and head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t hold back in his criticism following the 4-2 decision.

Asked what led to the Bruins giving up a 2-1 lead — after crawling back from allowing a goal to the Blues seconds in — Cassidy gave credit where it was due to the red-hot Blues but acknowledged his main issues were with his own team.

“Our mistakes,” Cassidy said. “A lot of our mistakes. They moved the puck well, they support the puck well. Their D are very active. But we made a lot of mistakes.”

Cassidy also specifically called out Charlie Coyle, who finished a minus-two rating and one shot on net. Coyle was semi-responsible for one of Vladimir Taresenko’s two goals on the night, as the Bruins forward turned the puck over and the Blues scored on that won possession.

“Charlie Coyle refused to shoot the puck toward the net,” Cassidy said. “We had people going there and he loses a battle and they’re gone.”

The Bruins could have clinched a playoff spot with at least a point against the Blues (though it also would have required some help from the Pittsburgh Penguins, who were playing the New York Islanders.) Instead, they lost their second straight, and Cassidy noted similarities between Tuesday’s game and Sunday’s road loss to the Washington Capitals — and the early-season Bruins.

“It’s just, really, not very intelligent hockey,” Cassidy said. “And you don’t win against good teams when you don’t play intelligent hockey. I think our effort, we’re trying. Guys are working hard. It’s just, we’ve got to be smarter, plain and simple.”