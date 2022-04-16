Bruins Notes: B’s Appreciate Playoff Spot Earned In Win Over Penguins

NESN Logo Sign In

While it’s not yet party time for the Boston Bruins, they still can bask in the satisfaction of beating the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The B’s clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs Saturday on the two points they claimed via their 2-1 win over the Pens at TD Garden. After missing two opportunities to punch their playoff ticket this week, the Bruins finally finished that job, positioning themselves to chase the cup that bears Lord Stanley’s name for the sixth consecutive season and 14th time in 16 years.

Afterward head coach Bruce Cassidy reflected on Boston’s achievement.

“Well we talked about the reward,” Cassidy said at a postgame press conference, as seen on NESN’s “Bruins Overtime Live.” “We have a standard here right so we’re not going to you know go out and celebrate that we made the playoffs, but it’s still an accomplishment you should be proud of.

“It’s not easy to do it year-in year-out in this league. ? The New York Islanders, for example, (went to the) two (consecutive) Eastern Conference Finals … right down to the wire. They’re almost needing a miracle now to get in. So it’s not automatic, you know, fix out the journey year. For us. It certainly didn’t look automatic in November.”

Jeremey Swayman, whose 23 saves were crucial in maintaining the Bruins’ advantage over the Penguins, also celebrated Boston’s playoff berth.

“Well, this is a special year, building off of last year, we lost some key people,” Swayman told NESN’s Sophia Sophia Jurksztowicz on “Bruins Overtime Live.” “… So it’s just great to have this new group of guys and leadership we have, all this camaraderie we have. It’s just been such a fun year and we’re so excited for the playoffs.”