Bruins Notes: David Pastrnak, Linus Ullmark and Hampus Lindholm Return

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins defeated the New York Rangers 3-1 on Saturday afternoon in what could be a playoff preview.

More importantly than the outcome, were the reinforcements the team received for the game. David Pastrnak, Linus Ullmark and Hampus Lindholm all returned against the Rangers.

A reporter asked Pastrnak how it felt to be back.

“It’s nice,” Pastrnak said. “It’s a nightmare for every athlete, being hurt, and I ended up playing so it was nice that I was able to come back and help the team.”

Pasta talked about how he felt some rust early but settled into the game. He didn’t take long, scoring with a few seconds left in the first period and logging an assist from Taylor Hall’s goal in the second.

“The first period was a little rusty but the goal helped me shake things off,” Pastrnak said.

After his first game back from injury, the 25-year-old forward did not say he felt 100% when asked, and instead talked about how at this point in the season everyone is a little banged up.