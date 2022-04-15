Bruins Notes: Loss To Senators Continues Concerning Trend For B’s

The Bruins on Thursday suffered their third consecutive loss, falling to the Ottawa Senators, 3-2, at TD Garden.
Boston’s usual top scorers were quiet again, and instead it was up to a pair of relative newcomers to attempt to lead the win against one of the NHL’s least intimidating teams. Jesper Froden, who was skating in his sixth NHL game, scored his first NHL goal after Marc McLaughlin scored his third career goal to give Boston a 2-0 lead in the first period.
But a failure to capitalize — combined with a sudden goaltending change as Linus Ullmark suffered the consequences of a puck to the mask — allowed the Senators to score three unanswered goals to seal a 3-2 win.
“Some guys that we rely on on a regular basis every night aren’t putting up the numbers right now for whatever reason,” Cassidy said following the loss, per a team-provided video. “We’ll look a little closer at that. I don’t think it will go on forever. They’re too good.
“Some guys typically that are used to putting up goals and points, when it doesn’t go in, they can get frustrated. We’ll just make sure we try to channel it into positive energy the best we can.”
In all three of their recent losses, the Bruins have been unable to hold a lead. It’s a worrying trend for Boston as it nears the postseason.
“The concern is more having leads and letting them get away, no matter when it is in the game,” Cassidy said. “It just happened to be the second recently.”
Here are more notes from Thursday’s Bruins-Senators game:
— The Bruins made a number of lineup changes in an effort to snap a two-game skid. Matt Grzelcyk was back in the lineup after a one-game absence, and Jesper Froden’s return from AHL Providence pushed Marc McLaughlin down to the fourth line. Trent Frederic was a healthy scratch, with Tomas Nosek slotting in on the third line.
Froden scored his first NHL goal, while Cassidy was complimentary of McLaughlin after the game.
— The Bruins failed to capitalize on man-advantage chances and now are 0-for-23 on the power play.
“We needed to be better on special teams tonight,” Cassidy said.
— Cassidy did not have much of an update on Ullmark following the win, though he did note that he believed Ullmark made his own decision to exit the game.
“He went to the refs after it happened, and it happened early. I think there was no whistle,” Cassidy said. “I think the refs looked at him and he decided he wanted to continue to play. I don’t believe the spotter took him out after the first period.
“I was just told he’s out and I never checked again. Once he’s out he’s out, he’d be done for the night. So it’s onto the next situation. I don’t believe it was a spotter. I think it was Linus himself, but I can’t 100% confirm.”
— The Bruins return to action Saturday at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Puck drop is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.