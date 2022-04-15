Bruins Notes: Loss To Senators Continues Concerning Trend For B’s

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins on Thursday suffered their third consecutive loss, falling to the Ottawa Senators, 3-2, at TD Garden.

Boston’s usual top scorers were quiet again, and instead it was up to a pair of relative newcomers to attempt to lead the win against one of the NHL’s least intimidating teams. Jesper Froden, who was skating in his sixth NHL game, scored his first NHL goal after Marc McLaughlin scored his third career goal to give Boston a 2-0 lead in the first period.

But a failure to capitalize — combined with a sudden goaltending change as Linus Ullmark suffered the consequences of a puck to the mask — allowed the Senators to score three unanswered goals to seal a 3-2 win.

“Some guys that we rely on on a regular basis every night aren’t putting up the numbers right now for whatever reason,” Cassidy said following the loss, per a team-provided video. “We’ll look a little closer at that. I don’t think it will go on forever. They’re too good.

“Some guys typically that are used to putting up goals and points, when it doesn’t go in, they can get frustrated. We’ll just make sure we try to channel it into positive energy the best we can.”

In all three of their recent losses, the Bruins have been unable to hold a lead. It’s a worrying trend for Boston as it nears the postseason.

“The concern is more having leads and letting them get away, no matter when it is in the game,” Cassidy said. “It just happened to be the second recently.”