The Boston Bruins are still struggling to fix their power play woes as they were shutout 4-0 by the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night.

Unfortunately for the B’s, Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith had a career-high 52 saves and left wing Jake Guentzel notched a hat trick for the Pens.

George Balekji has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game in the video above.