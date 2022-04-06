Bruins, Red Wings Break Out In Full-Blown Brawl After Buzzer Sounds

The Bruins fell in Monday's contest by a 5-3 verdict

by

The Boston Bruins fell to the Detroit Red Wings, 5-3, on Tuesday, but both sides were looking to keep things going after the final buzzer. The teams got into a full-out brawl after the game ended.

The referees were holding the teams apart, but Brandon Carlo got a jab in at Red Wings forward Filip Zadina. That was just the punch that got things started, prompting a load of players from both teams to get involved. Things eventually broke out into four smaller fights and several players down on the ice.

You can watch the fight here, courtesy of CLNS Media’s Evan Marinofsky.

