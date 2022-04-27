Bruins Score Two Goals In Six Seconds Against Panthers

NESN Logo Sign In

As the saying goes, a good defense leads to a good offense.

The Boston Bruins went down 1-0 early in Tuesday night’s game against the Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers.

The Bruins then began their comeback eight minutes later following a save from Linus Ullmark. The save started an attack finished off by Eric Haula as he scored his 18th goal of the season. Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak provided assists on the goal.

On the ensuing faceoff, the Bruins forced a turnover and a swift pass from Pastrnak sent Hall in on a breakaway to give the B’s a 2-1 lead. Boston was just short of the record for fastest back-to-back goals by just one second, according to Bruins First Intermission Report on NESN+.

The Panthers earned the equalizer with 0.6 seconds left in the first period. The Bruins look to finish the final week of the regular season strong starting Tuesday against the Panthers.