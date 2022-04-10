Bruins Sign Oskar Steen To Two-Year, One-Way Contract Extension

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins locked up Oskar Steen for at least another two seasons.

Boston on Sunday announced it signed Steen to a two-year, one-way contract extension. The contract carries an annual cap hit of $800,000.

Steen amassed two goals and four assists in 19 appearances with the Bruins this season. He’s played well, but was just a victim of the B’s having too many forwards during a time they caught fire and the team was clicking on all levels.

The forward has fared well in Providence with 15 goals and 16 assists in 41 games.