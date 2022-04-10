Bruins Sign Oskar Steen To Two-Year, One-Way Contract Extension

Steen has played in 19 games for the Bruins this season

by

The Bruins locked up Oskar Steen for at least another two seasons.

Boston on Sunday announced it signed Steen to a two-year, one-way contract extension. The contract carries an annual cap hit of $800,000.

Steen amassed two goals and four assists in 19 appearances with the Bruins this season. He’s played well, but was just a victim of the B’s having too many forwards during a time they caught fire and the team was clicking on all levels.

The forward has fared well in Providence with 15 goals and 16 assists in 41 games.

