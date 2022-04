NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins took an early 1-0 lead over the visiting New York Rangers thanks to David Pastrnak’s spinning goal in the waning seconds of the first period.

The goal came in Pastrnak’s first game back from injury as the wing showed he’s still got plenty of finesse to his game.

The goal was Pastrnak’s 39th of the season and was assisted by defenseman Charlie McAvoy (45) and Brad Marchand (43).