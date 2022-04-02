Bruins Wasted No Time With Marc McLaughlin Nicknames After Goal

NESN Logo Sign In

Marc McLaughlin had a Thursday night he will remember forever and his Bruins teammates made sure to only add to his memories.

The Billerica, Mass. native scored his first NHL goal in his debut in Boston’s 8-1 molly whopping of the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden. McLaughlin was filling in for Craig Smith, who was out with an illness, and certainly made quite the first impression.

His family and friends were in attendance and clearly enjoyed his performance. After the game, some of McLaughlin’s teammates took to Instagram to share the picture of him with the puck of his first goal and even added some nicknames for the rookie.

There was Jeremy Swayman:

Trent Frederic:

Charlie McAvoy:

It’s unclear if McLaughlin will play Saturday when the Bruins wrap up their homestand against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but what is clear is that he’ll be welcomed with open arms if and when he returns to the lineup.