Bruins Wrap: Blues Keep Hot Streak Going With Win In Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The red-hot St. Louis Blues rolled through Boston on Tuesday.

The Blues won their sixth consecutive game with a 4-2 defeat of the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at TD Garden.

The Bruins dropped to 45-23-5 with the loss while the Blues improved to 43-20-10.

You can view the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

In the first period, the Bruins showed they wouldn’t quit. But that didn’t last en route to the final horn.

A hush fell over TD Garden early as the Blues scored just 34 seconds into the clash, but Boston wasn’t down for long. Patrice Bergeron scored 15 seconds later to even the score at 1-1. Later in the frame, the Blues took a 2-1 lead, but Boston successfully challenged and had the goal overturned due to offsides. Shortly after that call, it became a 2-1 game thanks to Marc McLaughlin.

But the Bruins lost steam in the second period, allowing a pair of goals in — yes, you guessed it — the final minutes of the period. Despite Boston outshooting the visitors 13-8 in the frame, the Blues took a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes.