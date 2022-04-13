Bruins Wrap: Blues Keep Hot Streak Going With Win In Boston

BOSTON — The red-hot St. Louis Blues rolled through Boston on Tuesday.
The Blues won their sixth consecutive game with a 4-2 defeat of the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at TD Garden.
The Bruins dropped to 45-23-5 with the loss while the Blues improved to 43-20-10.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
In the first period, the Bruins showed they wouldn’t quit. But that didn’t last en route to the final horn.
A hush fell over TD Garden early as the Blues scored just 34 seconds into the clash, but Boston wasn’t down for long. Patrice Bergeron scored 15 seconds later to even the score at 1-1. Later in the frame, the Blues took a 2-1 lead, but Boston successfully challenged and had the goal overturned due to offsides. Shortly after that call, it became a 2-1 game thanks to Marc McLaughlin.
But the Bruins lost steam in the second period, allowing a pair of goals in — yes, you guessed it — the final minutes of the period. Despite Boston outshooting the visitors 13-8 in the frame, the Blues took a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes.
St. Louis kept the momentum going with an insurance goal midway through the third period.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Give it up for the hometown kid. McLaughlin picked as good a time as ever for his second NHL goal. The rookie scored at 16:59 of the first period to give Boston a 2-1 advantage over the Blues.
— Patrice Bergeron’s first period goal not only tied the game — it was the captain’s 20th goal of the season. This is the 13th season that Bergeron has reached that milestone.
— Hello, old friend. Torey Krug returned to Boston for the first time since signing with the Blues in 2020, and he scored the tying goal for St. Louis in the second period.
