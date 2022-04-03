Bruins Wrap: Boston Defeats Blue Jackets Late Behind Erik Haula’s Big Night

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — After a thorough beat-down of the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, the Boston Bruins took down the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 thanks to a game-winning goal by center Erik Haula, who had a massive game.

Boston improved to 43-20-5 while Columbus fell to 32-32-5.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins could not find a way to pull away from the middling Blue Jackets early despite outshooting them 42-24.

Boston’s offense was aggressive all night, putting pressure on Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins throughout the game but he was locked in. While most of the game was spent on the Blue Jackets’ side of the ice, Columbus played tough, aided by an unreal performance by Merzlikins.

The overall play of the Bruins was quite high, but a lapse in the late first frame carried into the early second and led to a much tougher battle than was anticipated. After a clean game by both sides, the Bruins were able to capitalize on a power play late in the third period to win the game.

Haula scored the power-play goal, his second score of the night, with assists from defensemen Brandon Carlo and Hampus Lindholm. The game was put away by an empty-net goal by Jake DeBrusk, followed by another by Charlie Coyle.