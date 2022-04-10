Bruins Wrap: Boston Ends Road Trip With 4-2 Loss To Capitals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins were handed their second loss in three games Sunday with a 4-2 defeat against the Capitals at Capital One Arena.

Boston fell to 45-22-5 with the loss, while Washington improved to 40-22-10.

ONE BIG TAEKAWAY

The Bruins’ power play needs to figure things out before the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin.

Boston went through a horrid 0-for-19 stretch earlier this season on the man-advantage and it’s creeping up on that for the second time this season. The Bruins went 0-for-4 on the power play in Sunday’s loss and did not amass a shot on net on their first opportunity in the first period. They now are 0-for-their-last-16 chances.

The B’s certainly miss David Pastrnak on that top unit but they have struggled at times even when he’s out there. There’s no real rhyme or reason why the power play is so dry at times, but when given these kinds of opportunities, the Bruins must find a way to cash in, especially when they have several opportunities to take control of the game.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

— Erik Haula scored his sixth goal in the Bruins’ last eight games with the go-ahead tally in the second, just one minute apart from Curtis Lazar’s goal.