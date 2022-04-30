Bruins Wrap: Boston Fall to Maple Leafs In Regular-Season Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Friday night at Scotiabank Arena in the final game of the regular season.

The Bruins finish the regular season 51-26-5, and the Maple Leafs finish the regular season 54-21-7.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins came into Friday night’s game in Toronto with an interesting predicament. A win and a Tampa Bay Lightning loss would have bumped the Bruins up to No. 3 in the Atlantic division, thus pitting them against the Maple Leafs in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Boston and Toronto came into the game resting their regular starters. Things looked promising for the Bruins when center Trent Frederic opened up the scoring just 1:10 minutes into the game.

However, the Maple Leafs made their comeback in the first period and did not relinquish their lead. Toronto scored three goals in the first period, including two long-distance goals that were redirected. Nicholas Abruzzese scored one of those goals, the first of his NHL career.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Nylander scored two goals for the Maple Leafs. Both goals were unassisted.