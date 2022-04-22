Bruins Wrap: Penguins Snap Boston’s Two-Game Winning Streak

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins played their second game in three nights on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins came out victorious in the second outing, 4-0.

The Bruins fall to 47-25-5, and the Penguins improve to 44-23-11.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins were without David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm and Linus Ullmark entering Thursday’s matchup, and the B’s were unable to fill in their absences.

Penguins’ leading goal scorer Jake Guentzel scored a hat trick on Thursday, scoring the opening goal at the 7:49 mark of the first period. The goal came after Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman made a remarkable save to prevent Chad Ruhwedel’s shot from going through, but moments later, Guentzel’s shot blasted past Swayman.

The Bruins came out firing to start the second period, outshooting the Penguins 19-12. However, Jason Zucker needed one shot to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead at the 6:10 mark of the second period. Guentzel added to the score in the second period with a goal at the 16:12 mark off an assist from defenseman Kris Letang.

The Bruins tried to make a comeback in the third period, but even after outshooting the Penguins 52-32, they were not able to find the back of the net. Guentzel scored his third goal after the Bruins pulled Swayman in the waning minutes of the game.