Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Gives Funny Answer To Celtics Question

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t in the mood to provide bulletin-board material ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics series.

The Bucks superstar declined to offer an opinion about the Celtics on Wednesday night at a press conference after he led Milwaukee to a series-clinching win over the Chicago Bulls, which set up a date with the Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs. Antetokounmpo instead offered a hilarious response.

“I don’t watch basketball,” Antetokounmpo said, per ESPN’s Jen Lada.

I just chuckled. Giannis was asked what he thinks about the Celtics and he responded sincerely ?I don?t watch basketball.? @Bucks — Jen Lada (@JenLada) April 28, 2022

We only can assume Antetokounmpo does, in fact, watch basketball, but he probably didn’t want to repeat the mistake of Brooklyn Nets guard Bruce Brown, whose dig at Boston fired up Celtics players ahead of their first-round meeting. The C’s duly swept the Nets in four games.

DraftKings Sportsbook has set the Celtics as favorites in their series with the Bucks, with opening lines of -190 for Boston and +160 for Milwaukee. The reported looming absence of Bucks star Khris Middleton only will extend those lines further apart.

Game 1 of the Celtics-Bucks series is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Garden. Antetokounmpo then will begin receiving all the information he needs to form an opinion about the Celtics.