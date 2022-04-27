Celtics Considered ‘Dark Horse’ To Sign This NBA Player In The Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

Even with the Boston Celtics currently in the middle of a playoff run, the offseason looms in the near future.

And the more the Celtics win in this postseason and with a roster anchored by two young stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the more attractive of a destination they will be for free agents who want to play for a NBA title contender.

One upcoming free agent that could have Boston on his radar is Carmelo Anthony, according to Heavy.com’s NBA editor Sean Deveney.

Whether their is interest in Anthony, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, on the Celtics end obviously remains to be seen, but Deveney called Boston a “dark horse” landing spot for the former 10-time All-Star.

“If they make a run here and get to the conference finals or the Finals, he?s a solid option as a veteran shooter who can fill a small role,” a West executive told Deveney. “If you’re Tatum or Brown, they’d welcome a veteran like that. They have young shooters that they are not playing and maybe they prioritize those guys. But he’d be a security blanket.”

Deveney also reported that Boston had interest in signing Anthony back in 2019, hoping his addition as a veteran presence could help a very youthful Celtics squad at the time. But according to Deveney, former president of basketball operations Danny Ainge didn’t want to bring Anthony in.

Ainge obviously isn’t with the organization anymore, so would new team president Brad Stevens pull the trigger on signing Anthony?