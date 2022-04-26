Celtics Have ‘It’s Us Versus Everybody Mentality’ For Playoff Run

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics swept the Brooklyn Nets with a 116-112 win on Monday night in Barclays Center.

Not too long ago, analysts were clamoring for the Celtics to throw the final game or two of the regular season to avoid having to face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Co.

Head coach Ime Udoka was adamantly against throwing games and emphasized the fact that Boston is not afraid of any team. After a series sweep of the Nets, Udoka was proven right, and the team’s mentality has led to early success in the NBA Playoffs.

“We’ve said it quite openly, we’re not running from anybody,” Udoka said.

Marcus Smart, who notched 20 points, 11 assists and five rebounds in the series-clinching win, echoed a similar sentiment.

“It’s us versus everybody,” Smart said. “That’s the mentality that we have, and that’s the mentality that we’re going to keep.”

The Celtics will play the winner of the Milwaukee Buck and Chicago Bulls series in the second round. The Bucks hold a 3-1 advantage ahead of Game 5.