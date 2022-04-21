Celtics’ Ime Udoka, So Far, Passing First Playoff Test With Flying Colors

NESN Logo Sign In

Remember when the Celtics were punks?

As Boston heads to Brooklyn with a 2-0 series lead in their NBA playoffs first-round series with the Nets, there’s an abundance of hope for the 2021-22 Celtics. But it didn’t start like this — far from it, in fact.

?I said that?s as ugly as it can get. One thing I can?t stand as a coach is to get punked out there, and I felt they came out and punked us, outplayed us, played harder than us, all the things we talked about,” head coach Ime Udoka said after his team was booed off the floor in a 32-point loss in the home opener versus Toronto way back in October.

It’s still too early to plan any parades for June, and it hasn’t been perfect between October and now, but any and all lingering questions about Udoka’s aptitude for this job are being answered in real-time. The first-year coach has acquitted himself quite nicely, not only absolving the growing pains but learning from them and moving forward.

The Celtics still have two games to win in order to send their division rivals packing, but it’s been an absolute masterpiece thus far in Udoka’s maiden postseason voyage. Nothing speaks to Udoka’s basketball brilliance more than the game plan he has cooked up for Nets superstar Kevin Durant, arguably the best offensive player in the game.

Durant is averaging 25 points per game so far, but he has had to work his ass off to score each and every one of those 50 points. Nothing has been easy, and it certainly hasn’t been efficient. Durant is 13-for-41 from the floor through two games and was especially brutal Wednesday night in Game 2. Durant went 4-for-17 and was held without a field on 10 second-half attempts.

Udoka should frame this visual representation of Durant’s second half and hang it in his office.