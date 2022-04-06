Celtics Injury Report: Three Starters Probable Ahead Of Game Vs. Bulls

NESN Logo Sign In

The multi-tweet injury report has returned for the Boston Celtics, who had six players crack the list ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.

Robert Williams III remains out with a left knee meniscal tear, for which he underwent surgery. He likely will be sidelined through the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Nik Stauskas also still is out with a right ankle sprain. Those were not surprises, but the other four injuries were notable — three for their names and a fourth for what the supposed injury is.

Jayson Tatum (right knee tendinopathy), Jaylen Brown (right knee tendinopathy) and Al Horford (low back soreness) all are probable. Tatum often has popped up on injury reports recently but has not missed a game since the team traveled to play the Toronto Raptors last week. Brown and Horford also sat that game, fueling rumors that “frontline” members of the Celtics remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 and thus are ineligible to play in Canada.

Speaking of COVID, that seems to be affecting the Celtics as Juwan Morgan is listed as out for Wednesday’s game due to health and safety protocols.

The Celtics tip off against the Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at United Center.