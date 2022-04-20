Celtics Release Hype Video For Marcus Smart Following DPOY Honor

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award on Monday, as the leader of the top defense in the league.

The award was announced by Hall of Famer Gary Payton, who was the last guard to win the award in 1996.

The Celtics celebrated the achievement by sharing a hype video for the eight-year veteran, who has spent his entire career in Boston.

Our defensive anchor finally gets his due ? pic.twitter.com/vkuBQ5RsZe — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 19, 2022

Smart will not have long to bask in his accomplishment. The Celtics continue their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Tip off for Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. ET in TD Garden.