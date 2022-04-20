Celtics Vs. Nets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 2 Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

After two days off, the first-round NBA playoff series between the Celtics and the Nets resumes Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Boston took Game 1 of the best-of-seven series despite a game-high 39 points from former Celtic Kyrie Irving. A buzzer-beating basket from Jayson Tatum gave the second-seeded C’s a 115-114 win and an early leg up in the series.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook tab Boston as a 3.5-point home favorite for Game 2. The point total for Wednesday night’s contest is set at 226.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Nets Game 2 online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT