Celtics Wrap: Boston Wins Game 1 Behind Jayson Tatum’s Heroics

The No. 2 seeded Boston Celtics took care of business with an improbable finish on Easter Sunday against a No. 7 seeded Brooklyn Nets team and earned a 115-114 victory at TD Garden.

Boston took a 1-0 advantage over Brooklyn in the first-round series after the Game 1 victory.

ONE KEY TAKEAWAY

The Boston Celtics picked up where they left off in the regular season, with defense showing up early. But despite forcing 16 turnovers with five blocks, the Nets still managed to shoot 53.8% from the field. Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant had to work especially hard for his 23 points, shooting 9-for-24 from the field with a game-high six turnovers.

The Celtics’ ball movement and second-chance points stood out in the game, on top of the aforementioned relentless defense. After the two teams were tied at 61 at halftime, Boston’s nine-point run in the third quarter created separation between the two sides for the first time. There were 17 lead changes in the first half before the Celtics took over in the third.

The Nets erased a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter as the Celtics completely folded to start the final frame while the Nets star duo, Durant and Kyrie Irving heated up.

Fortunately for Boston, the No. 1 ranked defense showed up in the end, forcing a bad shot from Durant with the shot clock expiring, which led to Jayson Tatum’s game-winning lay-in.