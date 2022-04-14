Chaim Bloom Shares Early Impression Of 2022 Red Sox After Road Trip

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox return home to Fenway Park on Friday after starting the 2022 Major League Baseball season with a six-game road trip that included stops in the Bronx and the Motor City.

The Red Sox dropped two of three to the New York Yankees to open the new campaign, before taking two of three from the Detroit Tigers to pull their record to 3-3.

So, what does Boston’s architect think so far?

“I think we’ve looked alright,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Thursday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “There’s been some good, some not so good. We’ve played six close games. Obviously, (Wednesday) was probably a little closer than it needed to be. But to come out of the chute with really some high-pressure baseball, from the jump, extra innings on Opening Day, putting a lot of guys in pressure situations, coming off the short spring training, (I’m) pretty happy overall with how everybody’s responded, how the vibe has been.

“It’s taken the bats a little while to get going, good to see some signs of life (Wednesday). Like I said, we’ve had some guys tested right out of the chute, especially in our bullpen, and for the most part really happy with how they responded.”

The Red Sox avoided a disastrous opening weekend against the Yankees by holding on for a one-run victory in Sunday’s series finale. They then stumbled upon touching down in Detroit, losing to the Tigers on Monday, but found their footing over the next two games and return home on a positive note.

Boston is looking to build off a successful 2021 in which the club fell just two wins shy of reaching the World Series. So far, it hasn’t been smooth sailing. But the Sox also haven’t looked terrible, by any means.