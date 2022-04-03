Chaim Bloom Not Done Building Farm System Despite Rise In Rankings

NESN Logo Sign In

Since chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom took over the reins of the Boston Red Sox front office, the team has quickly re-tooled their once abysmal farm system.

When Bloom was hired prior to the 2020 season, the Red Sox had the worst farm system in baseball according to Baseball America. In 2021, the team opened with the No. 21 farm system. Now, the Red Sox have climbed all the way up to No. 11 on Baseball America’s list, just three seasons removed from sitting in the basement of the rankings.

While the rise is quite impressive, it was not difficult to predict Bloom’s prioritization of the farm system, coming from the Tampa Bay Rays’ front office.

“People think of building up the farm system is something that only rebuilding teams do,” Bloom told the Boston Herald’s Steve Hewitt. “I think it needs to be a constant emphasis for us and so much of that goes to the staff we have in place, the process we put in place behind the scenes, everything we do to better identify talent, to better develop it, it really is a massive undertaking throughout the industry. If we want to be elite at it, we have to try to do it better than anybody else.”

Bloom has been happy but not content with the Red Sox progression in development.

“With that said, we’re not even close to done, and we shouldn’t be satisfied,” Bloom told Hewitt.

The Red Sox already have a few of the MLB’s top prospects and will continue to improve until they have the best farm system in baseball.