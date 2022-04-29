Chargers Select Boston College Product Zion Johnson In 2022 NFL Draft

Johnson was an All-American at Boston College

Zion Johnson is going from The Heights to Los Angeles.

The Chargers drafted the offensive lineman in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at No. 17 overall.

A first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC selection, Johnson is incredibly versatile with experience at both tackle positions. Johnson, who began his collegiate career and Davidson and spent three seasons with the Eagles (including a graduate season in 2022) also practiced at center during the 2022 Senior Bowl and was named the Senior Bowl Practice Player of the Week.

He allowed one sack across 2,288 snaps in his career at Boston College.

Johnson was one of 21 prospects invited to attend the draft in Las Vegas. The Maryland native was tied to the New England Patriots in mock drafts and was widely considered the top guard available.

