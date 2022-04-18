Charles Barkley Has Stern Reaction To Kyrie Irving’s Postgame Tirade

NESN Logo Sign In

Charles Barkley had no time for Kyrie Irving’s diatribe Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

Irving personally shined on the court in the Celtics-Nets playoff series opener, but it was an otherwise rough day at the office for the star point guard. Boston fans booed and heckled Irving from wire to wire and Brooklyn suffered a heartbreaking Game 1 loss right as the final buzzer sounded.

The former Celtic gave it back to Green Teamers during the postseason thriller, including a flip of the bird. Irving explicitly defended his actions when he spoke at length about his on-court antics after Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum lifted Boston to a dramatic win.

Barkley, who played in the NBA in the 1980s and ’90s, wasn’t at all sympathetic toward Irving.

“C’mon, man. Please stop, man,” the Hall of Famer said on TNT. “Most of the fans are amazing, some of them are going to say some rude stuff. Please stop it, you athletes today. Whining like little — c’mon man. C’mon man.”

We can’t imagine Irving finds Celtics fans even the slightest bit amazing. He’ll be forced to deal with the raucous bunch again Wednesday night when Boston and Brooklyn meet for Game 2 of their best-of-seven set.