NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie Coyle didn’t have much luck on his side in the loss.

The Boston Bruins watched their 2-1 lead disappear against the St. Louis Blues, falling to the Western Conference team by a score of 4-2.

The Bruins center had been highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but went scoreless on a tough night.

For more on Coyle’s night, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.