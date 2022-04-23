Check Out Xander Bogaerts’ Impressive Leaping Grab Vs. Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

Power-hitting Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts provided a reminder Friday night that he can flash his glove in the field.

In the bottom of the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, third baseman Yandy Diaz lined a bullet that Bogaerts climbed the ladder to snare to end the frame.

Check out how high Bogaerts had to go to make this sensational grab:

GO UP AND GET IT, XANDER! ? pic.twitter.com/MkkhIjyumN — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 23, 2022

The hot shot off of Diaz’s bat had an exit velocity of 110 miles per hour, according to MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

The terrific defensive play by Bogaerts atoned for an error he made on a routine groundball in the first inning. Bogaerts was also getting it done at the plate against the Rays by collecting three hits in his first three at-bats.