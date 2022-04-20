Check Out What Marcus Smart Wore To Game 2 Of Celtics-Nets

Smart rocked a stylish wardrobe piece ahead of Game 2

by

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is a lover of robes as he has been known to sport one at practice every so often.

To commemorate winning the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award, Smart added a new robe to his collection. He showed it off Wednesday night as he made his way through TD Garden prior to Game 2 of the Celtics first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

Check out Smart’s stylish new robe:

With the robe on, Smart looks like a boxer making his way to the ring for a battle, which is exactly what the second game of this playoff series is expected to be. It won’t be a surprise if Smart brings that fighter’s mentality to the court, either.

