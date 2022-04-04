Chris Sale Implores Red Sox To Keep Xander Bogaerts In Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts has been in the Red Sox organization for nearly half of his life, but the shortstop’s long-term future in Boston is uncertain.

The six-year extension Bogaerts signed with the Red Sox in April 2019 provided the three-time All-Star with the opportunity to opt out of his current deal following the 2022 Major League Baseball season. It would not be a stunner if he elects to do so, as Bogaerts has proven to be one of the best shortstops in all of baseball and might seize the chance to cash in on the open market.

Of course, the Red Sox can do their part to ensure Bogaerts remains with the organization that signed him as a 16-year-old all the way back in 2009. Chris Sale is hopeful Boston will do exactly that.

“I understand the nature of the beast and the business that we are also around, but I’m just going to say it: We’ve gotta keep Bogie,” Sale said Monday on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “We’ve got to. And I truly believe the Red Sox will find a way.”

The Red Sox gave themselves some security for Bogaerts’ potential departure by signing Trevor Story to a six-year contract in free agency. Sale seemingly isn’t viewing his new teammate at Bogaerts’ impending replacement, however. The veteran southpaw wants Boston to move forward with both star infielders in the fold.

“I think we have enough guys around here who know what these guys mean to the organization and what they mean to the success moving forward,” Sale said. “Maybe I’m wishful thinking. I obviously have a biased opinion. I’ve played with these guys, they’re friends of mine, they’re brothers of mine. I’d love to see them all stay, so I’m just gonna go ahead and say we’re going to keep them all.”

Although Bogaerts’ eventual decision is a critically important one, it probably isn’t occupying much of his attention at present. The 10th-year pro likely is laser-focused on Thursday’s Opening Day at Yankee Stadium.