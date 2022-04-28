Chris Sale Injury: Red Sox Pitcher Threw Bullpen In Latest Step In Recovery

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale is making progress in his recovery from a stress fracture in his ribcage.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher suffered the injury just before spring training began and will be sidelined through at least May. Sale has been trending in the right direction and took another positive step earlier this week.

According to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Thursday Sale threw a seven-pitch bullpen on Tuesday in Fort Myers.

“Not eight, not six. Seven,” Cora said prior to Boston’s finale against the Toronto Blue Jays, per Abraham. “That’s the beginning of the progression.”

Slow and steady wins the race, as they say.

Sale was set to play in his first full Major League Baseball season since undergoing Tomy John surgery in 2020. That obviously was derailed by the stress fracture, but there’s no denying Sale’s work ethic to get back on the mound, which certainly will be a welcome addition to the rotation.

The Red Sox wrap up their four-game set with the Blue Jays on Thursday at 3:07 p.m. ET on NESN.