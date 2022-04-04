Christian Arroyo Confident ‘There’s Nothing That’s Been Hard’ About Learning Outfield

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Arroyo will be in a new role for the Boston Red Sox in 2022 following a year in which he was the starting second baseman for the majority of the season.

With the addition of Trevor Story, the second base position no longer is up for grabs. Arroyo now is having to learn the outfield to expand his playing time, a position he has not played at any level, including little league and in high school.

Fortunately for Arroyo, he seems to be adjusting just fine.

“There’s really nothing that’s been hard about it,” Arroyo told MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “It’s just kind of getting reps out there. Just catching fly balls and stuff. I feel like when you overthink it, that’s when it gets quote-unquote hard. But for me, nah. I just try to go out there and make the plays.”

For someone who has to learn a new position at the highest level with zero experience, Arroyo appears to be incredibly calm about the situation.