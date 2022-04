NESN Logo Sign In

Claude Giroux has been great since changing teams.

The Boston Bruins will take on the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night with the goal of winning a third-straight game.

In 17 games, Giroux has three goals, 19 assists, and 22 points, proving to be worth the acquisition at the deadline.

For more on the Panthers center, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.