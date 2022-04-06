Colin Cowherd Explains What Stefon Diggs’ Bills Extension Means For Patriots

Colin Cowherd believes teams like the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots are behind the times.
Cowherd reacted to Stefon Diggs’ contract extension during Wednesday’s episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” The Buffalo Bills wide receiver reportedly agreed to a four-year, $104 million extension.
Cowherd noted the importance of wide receivers in today’s NFL, explaining the position is the most important outside of quarterback. He stated the “smart” NFL franchises know this, using teams like the Bills, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Chris Godwin), the Los Angeles Rams (Allen Robinson), the Cincinnati Bengals (Ja’Marr Chase) and the Kansas City Chiefs (JuJu Smith-Schuster) as examples.
Cowherd contrasted these teams with the Packers and the Patriots, two franchises with historic success that are “principled” and “rigid” in their decision making.
“One has the best coach. One, people think, has the best QB,” Cowherd said, referencing Bill Belichick and Aaron Rodgers.
He also pointed out the Packers and Patriots’ lack of playoff success since “the league has changed” over the past three years, and commented on how he sees both teams’ future in the postseason.
“They have a combined two playoff wins,” Cowherd said. “Two. And in that same time, Kansas City has seven. Rams five. Bucs five. And they’re going to keep adding to that total. New England will not win a playoff game this year, and Green Bay, with this wide receiving core, will not win the division this year, in my opinion, and will not win a playoff game. I doubt it very highly.”
Cowherd cited the lack of wide receiver talent as the primary reason why the Patriots will not achieve postseason success this season. Of note: New England recently acquired DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.
“Congratulations to the Bills, who have a great, dominant number one receiver,” Cowherd said. “The Patriots don’t. They have a bunch of two’s and three’s, and the Packers don’t have anything. They have a four. The Patriots and the Packers, best coach and everybody’s pick for the best quarterback, last three years, as the world’s changed, two playoff wins. And I think, my takeaway is both of them had a really very bad, very bleak offseason.”