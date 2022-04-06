Colin Cowherd Explains What Stefon Diggs’ Bills Extension Means For Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Colin Cowherd believes teams like the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots are behind the times.

Cowherd reacted to Stefon Diggs’ contract extension during Wednesday’s episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.” The Buffalo Bills wide receiver reportedly agreed to a four-year, $104 million extension.

Cowherd noted the importance of wide receivers in today’s NFL, explaining the position is the most important outside of quarterback. He stated the “smart” NFL franchises know this, using teams like the Bills, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Chris Godwin), the Los Angeles Rams (Allen Robinson), the Cincinnati Bengals (Ja’Marr Chase) and the Kansas City Chiefs (JuJu Smith-Schuster) as examples.

Cowherd contrasted these teams with the Packers and the Patriots, two franchises with historic success that are “principled” and “rigid” in their decision making.

“One has the best coach. One, people think, has the best QB,” Cowherd said, referencing Bill Belichick and Aaron Rodgers.

The NFL is changing, but the Packers and Patriots aren't…@ColinCowherd on what Stefon Diggs' extension means pic.twitter.com/xzYPYWGjiE — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 6, 2022

He also pointed out the Packers and Patriots’ lack of playoff success since “the league has changed” over the past three years, and commented on how he sees both teams’ future in the postseason.