Colin Kaepernick To Hold Throwing Exhibition, Willing To Accept Backup QB Role

Colin Kaepernick certainly is persistent in trying to make an NFL comeback, and he’ll make his latest bid this weekend.

The free-agent quarterback will host a throwing exhibition during halftime of Michigan’s spring game Saturday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Friday reported. There will be NFL scouts in attendance. Kaepernick also will serve as the honorary captain for the game.

Longtime NFL insider Josina Anderson reported, citing a league source, that Kaepernick would be willing to accept a backup role with a team “if that’s what it takes to facilitate a return to the NFL.”

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016 when he went 1-10 as a starter with the San Francisco 49ers. He faced a lot of media attention for kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial inequality.

The 34-year-old reportedly was drawing “legitimate interest” from multiple teams this offseason, but nothing ever came to fruition.

We’ll see if Saturday’s exhibition is enough for an NFL team to sign Kaepernick after being out of the league for the last six years.