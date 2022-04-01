College Hockey Notebook: What To Watch For In Frozen Four Matchups

NESN Logo Sign In

The men’s Frozen Four is days away, with semifinal play scheduled to kick off Thursday at TD Garden. The top teams in the men’s game will descend on Boston for the final games of the NCAA men’s hockey tournament, which follows the same single-elimination format as the rest of the tournament thus far.

In a battle of No. 1 seeds, Michigan and Denver will kick things off Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, while No. 2 Minnesota is scheduled to take on No. 1 Minnesota State in the nightcap at 8:30 p.m. The winners will advance to the championship game, scheduled for April 9 at 8 p.m.

Michigan hasn’t reached this stage of the tournament since 2018, and ended up hardly getting there since the Wolverines had to stave off comebacks from American International and Quinnipiac in earlier rounds of the tournament. Denver had two close wins, besting UMass Lowell and Minnesota Duluth by one goal apiece.

The Wolverines are flowing with talent — Owen Power and Matty Beniers, the top two picks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, are on the squad, along with No. 4 pick Luke Hughes and No. 5 pick Kent Johnson. Beniers leads the team with 43 points, but Brendan Brisson, who played for Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, is right behind him with 42 points.

Denver is led by Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Bobby Brink, who recently was named one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in men’s college hockey. His 56 points and 42 assists are the best in the nation.

The second semifinal game is historic, with two in-state rivals battling it out for a trip to the national championship. Minnesota never has played another team from the state in the Frozen Four.

Minnesota has not reached the Frozen Four since 2014. This time it will be led by Ben Meyers, a Hobey Baker Award finalist who has 17 goals and 24 assists on the season.