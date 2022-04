NESN Logo Sign In

Connor Clifton is back in the lineup for the Boston Bruins.

Boston will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night in a crucial matchup with only a few more games to go this season.

Clifton last played March 29 and will pair with Derek Forbort in his return.

