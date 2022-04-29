Could Patriots Trade Up For Any Of These Day 2 NFL Draft Prospects?

The New England Patriots traded down eight spots Thursday night before using the 29th overall pick on Chattanooga guard Cole Strange.
Might we see them move up the board on Friday?
Day 2 trade-ups have been common for New England in recent NFL drafts. They’ve made at least one in each of the last five years, most recently vaulting up eight places in 2021 to take defensive tackle Christian Barmore at No. 38 overall.
With Thursday’s trade-down giving the Patriots a total of 10 selections between Friday and Saturday — including two third-rounders, two fourths and three sixths — they’re well-positioned to make another leap this year.
When might that jump take place? Perhaps we’ll see it in Round 2, in which the Patriots currently hold the 22nd pick (No. 54 overall). If Bill Belichick spots a prospect he likes but might not fall that far, a la Barmore a year ago, he has the assets necessary to improve New England’s position.
And there are a number of intriguing players expected to come off the board in the early stages of Day 2. NFL Media’s Mike Giardi projected a second run of wide receivers during that span — a record-setting six went in the top 18 picks — listing potential Patriots targets John Metchie (Alabama), Skyy Moore (Western Michigan), Christian Watson (North Dakota State), Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama) and George Pickens (Georgia).
The Patriots lessened their need for wideout help by trading for veteran DeVante Parker, but that group still could use an influx of young talent, especially in the slot.
The Patriots have more immediate needs at cornerback and linebacker, having chosen Strange over a number of notable prospects at both positions on Day 1. Some of those players still are on the board, most notably corners Andrew Booth (Clemson) and Kyler Gordon (Washington) and Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean.
Day 2 is especially deep at linebacker, with Alabama’s Christian Harris, Wisconsin’s Leo Chenal, Wyoming’s Chad Muma and Montana State’s Troy Andersen also profiling as potential Patriots fits.
Possible trade-up candidates at other positions include UConn defensive tackle Travis Jones, Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie, USC edge rusher Drake Jackson, Minnesota edge rusher Boye Mafe, Kentucky edge rusher Josh Paschal, Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall, Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary.
The Patriots enter the second round with a total of three Friday night picks: Nos. 54, 85 and 94, the last of which they acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.