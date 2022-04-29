Could Patriots Trade Up For Any Of These Day 2 NFL Draft Prospects?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots traded down eight spots Thursday night before using the 29th overall pick on Chattanooga guard Cole Strange.

Might we see them move up the board on Friday?

Day 2 trade-ups have been common for New England in recent NFL drafts. They’ve made at least one in each of the last five years, most recently vaulting up eight places in 2021 to take defensive tackle Christian Barmore at No. 38 overall.

With Thursday’s trade-down giving the Patriots a total of 10 selections between Friday and Saturday — including two third-rounders, two fourths and three sixths — they’re well-positioned to make another leap this year.

When might that jump take place? Perhaps we’ll see it in Round 2, in which the Patriots currently hold the 22nd pick (No. 54 overall). If Bill Belichick spots a prospect he likes but might not fall that far, a la Barmore a year ago, he has the assets necessary to improve New England’s position.

And there are a number of intriguing players expected to come off the board in the early stages of Day 2. NFL Media’s Mike Giardi projected a second run of wide receivers during that span — a record-setting six went in the top 18 picks — listing potential Patriots targets John Metchie (Alabama), Skyy Moore (Western Michigan), Christian Watson (North Dakota State), Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama) and George Pickens (Georgia).

The Patriots lessened their need for wideout help by trading for veteran DeVante Parker, but that group still could use an influx of young talent, especially in the slot.