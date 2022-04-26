Damien Harris, Other Patriots Players React To Celtics Sweeping Nets

Past and present Patriots are all-in on the Celtics.
After Boston’s thrilling Game 1 win over the Nets last week, multiple New England players, including Mac Jones, took to Twitter with passionate reactions. And, with Damien Harris leading the charge, Patriots players again showed their Celtics pride after Jason Tatum and Co. completed their sweep of Brooklyn on Monday night.
Take a look:
The Celtics now await the winner of the first-round NBA playoffs series between the Bucks and the Bulls. Milwaukee currently holds a 3-1 series edge, with Game 5 set for Wednesday night.
As for the Patriots, they’re busy preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night.